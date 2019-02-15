Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who may be able to help with investigations into the inappropriate filming of women at a Coast clothing store.
Police are searching for a man who may be able to help with investigations into the inappropriate filming of women at a Coast clothing store. Queensland Police
Crime

Man caught on CCTV filming women in Coast change rooms

15th Feb 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man alleged to have inappropriately filmed women in public change rooms at Maroochydore.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Thursday, January 7 between 12.30-1pm inside a sporting and clothing store at the Sunshine Plaza.

 

Initial investigations suggest the man may have filmed women without their knowledge.

The man was confronted by a woman inside the change room before fleeing the Maroochydore Road centre.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has been a victim of the inappropriate behaviour to report the matter.

crime inappropriate filming maroochydore public assistance sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LNP demand parliamentary inquiry into bushfire disasters

    premium_icon LNP demand parliamentary inquiry into bushfire disasters

    Politics 'We believe mismanagement and bureaucracy worsened those fires.'

    Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    premium_icon Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    News Schwarten rejects allegations made under parliamentary privilege

    Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    premium_icon Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    Crime Revealed: what other crimes the then 18-year-old got up to that year

    Firies flag state land as contributor to bushfire problem

    premium_icon Firies flag state land as contributor to bushfire problem

    Politics They say review into bushfire disaster is not focused on root causes