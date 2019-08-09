Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
Sheep were stolen twice from a property at Bluewater.
News

Man caught stealing same sheep twice

by Chris Lees
9th Aug 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man was fined more than $27,000 for stealing the same 10-head of sheep twice.

Police said after the sheep were reported missing from a Bluewater property in July 2018, the 42-year-old man was charged in November 2018 for stock stealing and two counts of unlawfully using stock.

It was alleged the man had stolen the same sheep in June 2018.

On August 7 the man was fined $27,773 in the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hogenelst from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said the squad took the offence of stock stealing very seriously and would encourage anyone who has been the victim of stock stealing to report it to police.

"We would further encourage anyone who has information relating to the stealing of livestock that may assist us with our investigations, to contact us," he said.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime sheep theft

Top Stories

    Milking products for their worth

    premium_icon Milking products for their worth

    News Farmers band together to form a co-operative, sourcing milk from 21 farms across Central Queensland

    'Suspicious' behaviour around home before large fire

    premium_icon 'Suspicious' behaviour around home before large fire

    Breaking House owner provides major clue to police after overnight blaze

    'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    premium_icon 'It doesn't feel real' Austin remembered by family

    News Flu victim: 'fit and active' 70-year-old loses battle

    'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    premium_icon 'Insufficient' drug treatment services in CQ shocks judge

    Crime 'The vast majority who use this drug can't kick it.'

    • 9th Aug 2019 11:12 AM