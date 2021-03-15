Man caught with drugs after public pee outside pub

Police saw a man standing near two parked vehicles at Yeppoon, relieving himself, and he was subsequently caught with drugs.

Police saw a man standing near two parked vehicles at Yeppoon, relieving himself, and he was subsequently caught with drugs.

A man who urinated in full view of patrons at a Yeppoon pub was subsequently caught in possession of drugs.

Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely, 27, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to his offending.

The court was told that on February 20, police saw Fletcher-Blazely outside The Strand Hotel at Yeppoon about 11.35pm.

Fletcher-Blazely was standing near two parked vehicles and was relieving himself on the road.

Police found him in possession of cannabis.

The court heard that on Fletcher-Blazely’s history was an obstruct police offence from last November.

Magistrate Cameron Press was blunt when speaking to Fletcher-Blazely.

“You’ve got to start growing up, it’s as simple as that,” Mr Press said.

Fletcher-Blazely was fined $950 and convictions were recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Is weed being laced with meth in CQ?

Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house