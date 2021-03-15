Man caught with drugs after public pee outside pub
A man who urinated in full view of patrons at a Yeppoon pub was subsequently caught in possession of drugs.
Blair Robert James Fletcher-Blazely, 27, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to his offending.
The court was told that on February 20, police saw Fletcher-Blazely outside The Strand Hotel at Yeppoon about 11.35pm.
Fletcher-Blazely was standing near two parked vehicles and was relieving himself on the road.
Police found him in possession of cannabis.
The court heard that on Fletcher-Blazely’s history was an obstruct police offence from last November.
Magistrate Cameron Press was blunt when speaking to Fletcher-Blazely.
“You’ve got to start growing up, it’s as simple as that,” Mr Press said.
Fletcher-Blazely was fined $950 and convictions were recorded.
