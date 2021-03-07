Man caught with drugs at shopping centre carpark

Methamphetamine pure crystals being heated in a glass pipe. FILE PHOTO.

A casual concreter busted with drugs at a Yeppoon shopping centre carpark has received a suspended jail sentence.

Wesley Alan Hawke, 40, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing cannabis, methamphetamine and drug utensils.

The court heard that on November 1 last year, about 1.30am, police saw Hawke riding a bicycle towards a vehicle parked at the Keppel Bay Plaza carpark in Yeppoon’s James St.

After an interaction between Hawke and people in the vehicle, police detained the former for a search.

Hawke had a sunglasses case concealed down the front of his pants.

Inside that case was a sandwich bag containing 4g of cannabis and a clip-seal bag with 0.3g of methamphetamine inside.

Drug utensils were also found.

Hawke’s solicitor said Hawke had made a poor choice that day to take the drugs to a friend who he claimed owned them.

The court was told Hawke had previous drug offending on his history from 1999 and 2020.

For last year’s offending, he was placed on probation.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Hawke to five months’ jail, suspended for 12 months.

The property was forfeited to the Crown.

