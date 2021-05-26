Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaleb William Thomas Ross faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18. Photo: File
Kaleb William Thomas Ross faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18. Photo: File
Crime

Man caught with knife, pipe in North Rocky

Timothy Cox
26th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police caught a man with a knife and a pipe in North Rockhampton who said he was unaware he could not carry the knife publicly.

Kaleb William Thomas Ross, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 to contravening police directions, possessing a pipe, and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard that on April 27 at 2.53pm, police pulled over a car on Randwick Street.

They searched the vehicle, in which Ross was a passenger, and found a backpack on the back seat that contained a small fold-out knife and a used glass smoking pipe wrapped in a towel.

Ross told police that he had last used the pipe to smoke ice 12 hours prior.

Ross said he did not know it was an offence to have a knife in public, and did not afterwards go to the watchhouse to provide identification because he got caught up at Beef Australia.

He was fined $600, and had to forfeit the pipe and knife.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Ross should “make sure you don‘t come into trouble with the law” and recommended he not get involved in drug use or drug users.

No convictions were recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing industry jobs a win for people with disabilities

        Premium Content Racing industry jobs a win for people with disabilities

        News The Endeavour Foundation has taken on the role of packing and delivering the integrity commission’s race day testing kits.

        Mourners defend ‘fitting tribute’ to mate

        Premium Content Mourners defend ‘fitting tribute’ to mate

        News Mourners defend right to give 25-year-old father a send-off by burning some rubber.

        Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

        Premium Content Falling cow carcass slams into Central Queensland meatworker

        News The carcass fell from a chain onto a female worker, reports say

        20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

        Premium Content 20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

        News Many of the fires joined along the side of the road.