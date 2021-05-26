Man caught with knife, pipe in North Rocky

Police caught a man with a knife and a pipe in North Rockhampton who said he was unaware he could not carry the knife publicly.

Kaleb William Thomas Ross, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 to contravening police directions, possessing a pipe, and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard that on April 27 at 2.53pm, police pulled over a car on Randwick Street.

They searched the vehicle, in which Ross was a passenger, and found a backpack on the back seat that contained a small fold-out knife and a used glass smoking pipe wrapped in a towel.

Ross told police that he had last used the pipe to smoke ice 12 hours prior.

Ross said he did not know it was an offence to have a knife in public, and did not afterwards go to the watchhouse to provide identification because he got caught up at Beef Australia.

He was fined $600, and had to forfeit the pipe and knife.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Ross should “make sure you don‘t come into trouble with the law” and recommended he not get involved in drug use or drug users.

No convictions were recorded.