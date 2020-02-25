Menu
Having a pair of knuckle dusters in his car landed Stewart
News

Man caught with knuckle dusters

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
HAVING a pair of knuckle dusters in his car landed a Capricorn Coast man in court.

Stewart Leonhart Kleidon, 22, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a weapon possession offence.

The court heard that on January 27 police were patrolling Pandanus Street at Cooee Bay when they stopped Kleidon for a driver’s licence check.

During a search of the vehicle officers found the knuckle dusters under a passenger seat.

Kleidon told police the knuckle dusters were given to him as a gift from a friend who’d got them from Thailand.

He said he put them under the car seat because he didn’t want to take them out with him while night clubbing.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Kleidon that getting caught in possession of the knuckle dusters was “not a good look.”

She fined him $250 and did not record a conviction.

knuckle dusters stewart leonhart kleidon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

