Man caught with someone else's pills says they share their meds

A MAN caught with prescription medication that was not prescribed to him said he and his mate 'shared' their meds.

Noel Gregory Chapman pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20 to possessing 25 30ml Nurolax tablets.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said when police found the tablets on Chapman, after intercepting him as he walked along Upper Dawson Rd in Allenstown on February 25, the sticker outlining the prescription information stated the pills belonged to Dylan Yule.

Chapman said he and Yule, his friend, shared their medications.

Chapman was fined $350.