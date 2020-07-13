Man caught with three knives in his car

Robert Bradley Kemnitz had three knives in his car when police found him in a Yeppoon shopping centre carpark.

Robert Bradley Kemnitz pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that about 11.30pm on April 18, police were conducting patrols in Yeppoon when their attention was drawn to a ute in the Yeppoon Central carpark.

Kemnitz, 32, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was subjected to a random breath test and licence check.

During a search, police found a small foldable knife with a 6cm blade in Kemnitz’s pocket.

Two other knives were seized from the glove box - one with a 16cm blade and the other was a cigarette lighter with a knife built in.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said Kemnitz had a history of similar offending, the previous being a knife possession charge in August last year for which he was fined.

On Thursday the court heard that on the latest occasion Kemnitz came to the attention of police, he was living in his car.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Kemnitz $400.