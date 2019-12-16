Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUILTY: Karl Anthony Aschhoff was criticised for his attitude in court. Photo from Facebook.
GUILTY: Karl Anthony Aschhoff was criticised for his attitude in court. Photo from Facebook.
News

Man censured for bad attitude in court

Timothy Cox
16th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPRINGSURE man was reprimanded by an Emerald magistrate for his conduct in court on Monday.

Karl Anthony Aschhoff, 23, was caught driving without a license in Springsure on October 22 this year.

The Emerald Magistrates Court heard today that he had not renewed his licence after it was earlier disqualified.

When asked to speak by Magistrate Robert Walker, Mr Aschhoff said: "There's not much I can say, is there?"

Criticising his poor "attitude towards the offence", Mr Walker suggested "some of the things you might have thought about … to try and persuade me".

Mr Aschhoff pleaded guilty, received a $350 fine, and was disqualified from driving for a month.

court crime emerald
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BASKETBALL: Rockets steam through carnival undefeated

        premium_icon BASKETBALL: Rockets steam through carnival undefeated

        Sport See the full list of results from the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival.

        Drugs land Capricorn Coast teen in court

        premium_icon Drugs land Capricorn Coast teen in court

        Crime The 18-year-old fronted court on drugs charges.

        COURT: 78 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 78 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Plan to turn unused section of Rocky park into edible garden

        premium_icon Plan to turn unused section of Rocky park into edible garden

        Gardening The unique project has been given the green light to go ahead.