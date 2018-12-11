Menu
A man will face court today accused of taking a girl from a shopping centre north of Brisbane yesterday and sexually assaulting her.
Man charged over alleged kidnapping, sex assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Dec 2018 7:38 AM

A MAN will front court today charged with kidnapping a little girl from a shopping centre north of Brisbane before returning her some time later.

The girl's alleged abduction was the subject of a widely spread Facebook post yesterday that warned parents to watch their children in crowded stores at all times.

It will be alleged the 26-year-old Morayfield man lured a seven-year-old girl from her mother when the child was momentarily out of sight in Kmart at Westfield North Lakes.

He is then alleged to have driven her to bush land in Pumicestone Passage where she was sexually assaulted. After the assault, the little girl was driven back to North Lakes and left at the shopping centre.

The man was identified by police and has been charged with taking a child for immoral purposes, deprivation of liberty and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

