Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in a Victoria prison in February.
Crime

Man charged six months after inmate’s death

by Frances Vinall, Caroline Schelle
19th Aug 2020 2:38 PM

A man has been charged with the murder of prison inmate Mark Pollard six months after he died.

Abdulkadir Ali, 34, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday over the alleged murder at Port Phillip Prison on February 26.

He is accused of causing Mr Pollard's death by "an act of violence done in the course or furtherance of a crime of violence, namely a robbery", a police summary reads.

Four others were due to be charged over the death, the court was told.

The 48-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital but died three days later.

The alleged co-offenders are expected to face court at the end of the week.

Originally published as Man charged 6 months after inmate's death

More Stories

abdulkadir ali death mark pollard murder prison bashing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        News It is a role that is both rewarding and challenging.

        Who reigned supreme in Rocky Vets Open Championships

        Premium Content Who reigned supreme in Rocky Vets Open Championships

        Golf GALLERY: 120 golfers tee off in event at Rockhampton Golf Club

        Mayor backs Gracemere High School despite enrolment numbers

        Premium Content Mayor backs Gracemere High School despite enrolment numbers

        News Rocky’s mayor has made a new Gracemere High School a priority but the latest...