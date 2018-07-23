Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man after an alleged stabbing
Police have charged a man after an alleged stabbing
Crime

Man charged after alleged stabbing at Crows Nest

23rd Jul 2018 5:12 AM

TOOWOOMBA detectives have charged a man following a fight at Crows Nest in which a man was allegedly stabbed.

It will be alleged an altercation occurred between two men at an Emu Creek Road home around 7.30pm during which time one of the men was stabbed in the upper body.

The 38-year-old Crows Nest man was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man at an Emu Creek Road residence a short time later and he was charged with one count of wounding.

He has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Both men are known to each other.

Related Items

crows nest stabbing toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Deputy PM overrides Infrastructure Aust's Rookwood concerns

    premium_icon Deputy PM overrides Infrastructure Aust's Rookwood concerns

    News 'I'm the Infrastructure Minister and I'm keen on it'

    The trek of a lifetime for a group of Emu Park women

    premium_icon The trek of a lifetime for a group of Emu Park women

    Travel The four ladies will climb to Mt Everest Base Camp over nine days

    Beloved food van severely damaged in Parkhurst accident

    Beloved food van severely damaged in Parkhurst accident

    Food & Entertainment Owner was on her way to set up at Paradise Lagoons for the weekend

    Wanderers go on goal-scoring spree in CQ League

    Wanderers go on goal-scoring spree in CQ League

    Sport Impressive first half has them up by six at half-time

    Local Partners