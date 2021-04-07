Menu
A Gracemere man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a teenager with a torch on Tuesday night. Picture: Trevor Veale
Crime

Man charged after allegedly assaulting teen with torch

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 9:25 AM
A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a teenager with a torch at the carpark of the Gracemere Hotel on Tuesday night.

Police were called to attend the pub on the Old Capricorn Highway after receiving reports of the alleged assault at 10.30pm.

It is alleged a 20-year-old Gracemere man damaged vehicles in the carpark and then allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old Rockhampton man with a torch.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported the alleged victim to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury.

The Gracemere man was charged with three counts of wilful damage and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 23.

