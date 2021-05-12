Man charged after allegedly crashing into parked car

Police were conducting patrols when there was a crash at Ranger Street and Mark Street, Gracemere, on Tuesday, May 11. FILE PHOTO

A man has been charged with eight offences after he allegedly crashed into a parked car in Gracemere on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ranger Street and Mark Street about 11.35pm.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, police took the driver, a 19-year-old Shepparton man, into custody and conducted a breath analysis.

He was charged with two counts of obstruct police officer and one count each of unlawful use of a vehicle, drive without due care or attention, failed to comply with licence requirements, failed to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash, public nuisance, and drink driving.

While the man was charged with allegedly stealing a vehicle, the spokeswoman was unable to confirm whether the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 28.