Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police said a girl, 7, was playing outside a home in Macquarie Fields when she was allegedly taken by a man who took her to an abandoned property. Picture: Google Maps
Police said a girl, 7, was playing outside a home in Macquarie Fields when she was allegedly taken by a man who took her to an abandoned property. Picture: Google Maps
News

Man ‘lured girl to abandoned house’

1st Jun 2019 2:00 PM

A girl who was playing out the front of a southwest Sydney home was lured to an abandoned house by a man who began taking off her clothes, police say.

The seven-year-old was playing in front of a home on Bunya Place, Macquarie Fields about 4pm on Friday when a 34-year-old man grabbed her hand and led her to a vacant property nearby.

Police said a witness told a relative of the girl, who found her and the man at the property. The man had allegedly started taking off the girl's clothes. He was detained until police arrived and arrested him.

The man is due to face the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control, and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

More Stories

abandoned house girl lured man police sydney

Top Stories

    Blackwater mum earns prestigious award from BHP

    premium_icon Blackwater mum earns prestigious award from BHP

    News NYAH Teiotu recognised by mining company in engineering career

    Mayor's desk: Regions saying it loud and clear, we need jobs

    premium_icon Mayor's desk: Regions saying it loud and clear, we need jobs

    Council News Mayor says regions also need quality health and educational services

    • 1st Jun 2019 1:30 PM
    UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    premium_icon UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    Employment The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the CQ region.

    Historic pub makes a return to the delight of locals

    premium_icon Historic pub makes a return to the delight of locals

    Business The hotel has opened and closed over the years