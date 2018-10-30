Menu
A man has been charged after he allegedly rammed three police cars during an incident on the Gold Coast last night.
Man charged after ramming police cars

30th Oct 2018 5:24 AM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly ramming a number of police cars with a stolen car in the Coomera area last night.

Police say about 7.30pm, they saw a Commodore which had been reported stolen earlier driven by a man near Caz Crt.

The car allegedly evaded officers before speeding towards a Dog Squad vehicle stopped on Turnbull Drive, veering around it and colliding with a nearby Toyota Corolla with two people inside.

No one was hurt.

Soon after, three police cars surrounded the Commodore on Abraham's Rd before the car allegedly accelerated and collided with all three units, causing major damage to one of the vehicles.

The stolen car then travelled north onto the Pacific Motorway and was followed for a short distance by police before the vehicle was found at Ormeau.

The alleged driver, a 28-year-old Coomera man, was found nearby and taken into custody.

He has since been charged with three counts of wilful damage of police property, two counts of evasion and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving unlicensed.

The man is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

    Local Partners