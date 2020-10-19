Man charged after attempted stabbing at Rocky home

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged after attempting to stab another male at the weekend.

POLICE have charged a man after he allegedly attempted to stab another male at a residence in Rockhampton’s south on Saturday evening.

It is understood the alleged offender confronted the 58-year-old victim as he sat on the verandah of his West St property at Allenstown around 6.50pm.

The suspect reportedly asked for directions moments prior to the incident, with the resident replying before turning to walk inside the property.

It will be alleged the resident turned around and saw the man, armed with a knife, attempting to stab him.

Fortunately, the man was able to block the alleged attack a number of times before he punched the other man, causing him to fall backwards down the stairs.

It is unclear if the parties are known to each other.

Police were called to the scene a short time later.

At the scene they located the 55-year-old suspect with a head injury.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have since charged the man with acts intended to maim.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.