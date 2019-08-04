Man charged after crashing car into neighbour's yard

ALMOST HOME: A man has been charged with crashing his car into a neighbour's yard in Woodgate.

A MAN from Woodgate has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a neighbour's yard.

The incident happened at about 7.25 on Saturday night after the 40-year-old had a night out in the coastal town.

The man allegedly failed to stop at a T-junction, driving his vehicle into the front of his neighbour's yard.

A breath analysis was taken and a blood-alcohol reading of .224 was allegedly returned.

The man sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 20.