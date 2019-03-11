Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The stolen vehicle driven by three men which crashed into two cars on Yaamba Rd on Friday, February 15. Luckily, no one was badly injured. The men in this car fled the scene.
The stolen vehicle driven by three men which crashed into two cars on Yaamba Rd on Friday, February 15. Luckily, no one was badly injured. The men in this car fled the scene. Contribtued
Crime

Man charged after crashing into Rocky family's car

Michelle Gately
by
11th Mar 2019 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over a traffic crash last month, in which a Rockhampton family narrowly escaped serious injury.

On February 15, a family driving home from an evening event was hit by a car allegedly speeding.

Luckily, those in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

The family wished to remain anonymous, but the female driver told The Morning Bulletin she was "thanking my lucky stars we're all okay”.

After the crash, three men fled the scene and allegedly assaulted bystanders.

A stolen car crashed into this vehicle on Yaamba Rd on Friday, February 15, but luckily the family travelling in it were not injured.
A stolen car crashed into this vehicle on Yaamba Rd on Friday, February 15, but luckily the family travelling in it were not injured. Contributed

A 25-year-old Park Avenue man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm, and common assault.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 27.

crash rockhampton crime tmbcrashes tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Domino's entrepreneur in life changing car crash

    premium_icon Domino's entrepreneur in life changing car crash

    Crime A young Queensland entrepreneur owned and operated four Domino's sites before her life turned around completely due to a fatigue driver.

    • 11th Mar 2019 8:22 AM
    Rocky man on a mission to improve the hearing of locals

    premium_icon Rocky man on a mission to improve the hearing of locals

    Health 'People don't realise the amount of noise it takes to harm hearing'

    The hidden danger of ice in our homes

    premium_icon The hidden danger of ice in our homes

    Offbeat CQ homes are testing positive for the illicit substance

    Researcher brings lived experience to workplace change role

    premium_icon Researcher brings lived experience to workplace change role

    News Call for organisations and the work sector as a whole must evolve.