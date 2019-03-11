Man charged after crashing into Rocky family's car

The stolen vehicle driven by three men which crashed into two cars on Yaamba Rd on Friday, February 15. Luckily, no one was badly injured. The men in this car fled the scene.

A MAN has been charged over a traffic crash last month, in which a Rockhampton family narrowly escaped serious injury.

On February 15, a family driving home from an evening event was hit by a car allegedly speeding.

Luckily, those in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

The family wished to remain anonymous, but the female driver told The Morning Bulletin she was "thanking my lucky stars we're all okay”.

After the crash, three men fled the scene and allegedly assaulted bystanders.

A 25-year-old Park Avenue man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm, and common assault.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 27.