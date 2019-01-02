Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 9:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    premium_icon Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    Weather Our models show Penny will make a sharp right hand turn and start heading back towards the Queensland coast over the weekend

    • 2nd Jan 2019 1:13 PM
    Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    premium_icon Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    News Dedicated teacher and dad of three remembered as a hero

    REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    Community Absentee data shows the ranking of the schools in the region

    • 2nd Jan 2019 12:52 PM
    Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    premium_icon Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    Motor Sports Success of inaugural event prompts organisers to expand program

    Local Partners