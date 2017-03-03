Man charged after Fisheries find sawn-off gun in boat

6.50pm: A ROCKHAMPTON man has been charged after a sawn-off shotgun was found in his boat this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of a shortened firearm and will appear in court on March 17.

She said officers from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries were conducting patrols of the Fitzroy River when they approached the man and searched his vessel.

The spokeswoman said when they found the firearm, they called police.

She said police have seized the firearm.

