A Mount Pleasant man has lost his licence after driving over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Crime

Man charged after having 'a couple' of beers while driving

Ashley Pillhofer
by
4th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
A MOUNT Pleasant man who had a couple of beers after finishing night shift then set out to drive to Townsville has had his licence suspended.

Scott Kenneth Robson pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The prosecution submitted that at 10.40am on August 24, 2018 Robson retuned a blood alcohol reading of 0.112 per cent when he was pulled over on Edwards Street in Ayr.

Representing himself, Robson told Magistrate Damien Dwyer he had been driving to Townsville to visit his sister at the time.

"I had finished work at 6am that morning and my sister and her four kids had been staying in Townsville," Robson said. "I've been offering them financial and emotional support, so I went straight from work Friday morning. I was stupid enough to think I could have a couple of beers on the way."

Asked by Mr Dwyer why he had been drinking at 6am, Robson said because of his shift work this time was "afternoon to (him)".

Mr Dwyer said he had reduced the sentence due to Robson's guilty plea. Robson was fined $650. Mr Dwyer said it was not a "good idea" to drink while driving. "It is more than a couple of beers. A reading of 0.112, that is well above the middle alcohol limit."

