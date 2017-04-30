Man charged after high-speed Rocky crash

A MAN has been charged after causing a high-speed crash early this morning.

At around 4.30am, emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd near Limestone Creek.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the 41-year-old man pulled over on the road-side and began to turn without checking his mirrors.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, suffered facial injuries when the cars collided.

She was not required to attend hospital.

One lane was closed while emergency services cleared the scene, but it has since been reopened.

The man was charged with one count of failing to drive with due care or attention.