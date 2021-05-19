Menu
A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle after allegedly taking the Big Pineapple train on a joyride.
Crime

Man charged after pineapple train crashes into fence

Natalie Wynne
18th May 2021 5:00 PM | Updated: 19th May 2021 4:29 AM
The Big Pineapple train has been derailed and has crashed into a fence after a man allegedly took the Coast icon on a drunken joy ride.

Police charged a 22-year-old Mount Coolum man after he allegedly derailed the famous train and four of its carriages on Saturday.

It's understood the loco was in its storage tunnel at the Nambour site when a group of people allegedly decided to embark on the illegal journey about 2.30pm.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle after allegedly taking the Big Pineapple train on a joy ride.

Nambour officer-in-charge Gary Brayley alleged the man had been at the Big Pineapple with others in the main pavilion when he started the train and drove off along the track.

"Approximately 200-300m (down the line) the train derailed and collided with a fence. 

"Staff were alerted to the incident and reported the incident to police."

Senior Sergeant Brayley said police suspected alcohol may have been involved.

He was unsure of the extent of the damage.

Damage occurred to the train but I'm unsure of the extent,".

"I understand no one was injured," Sergeant Brayley said

The man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 60-year-old train is most famous for once carrying Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales when they visited Australia in 1983.

It has been out of service since September last year undergoing repairs.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles visit the Big Pineapple in 1983. Picture: Queensland State Archives.
