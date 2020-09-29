Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house

Mt Morgan Police allegedly discovered this drug haul at a Struck Oil property on Monday, September 28.

Mt Morgan Police allegedly discovered this drug haul at a Struck Oil property on Monday, September 28.

A PARCEL containing cannabis has allegedly led police to a ‘grow house’ in the Struck Oil area.

Police allege on September 10, a parcel containing drugs was intercepted after it was went to a local post office box.

An investigation was launched and it led Mount Morgan police to a Struck Oil Road property, where they executed a search warrant yesterday and allegedly discovered more than 70 cannabis plants growing in two indoor grow tents.

Mt Morgan Police allegedly discovered this drug haul at a Struck Oil property on Monday, September 28.

A 38-year-old Struck Oil man was also allegedly found in possession of cannabis and a grinder.

He was issued with a Notice To Appear for possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 9.