Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house
A PARCEL containing cannabis has allegedly led police to a ‘grow house’ in the Struck Oil area.
Police allege on September 10, a parcel containing drugs was intercepted after it was went to a local post office box.
An investigation was launched and it led Mount Morgan police to a Struck Oil Road property, where they executed a search warrant yesterday and allegedly discovered more than 70 cannabis plants growing in two indoor grow tents.
A 38-year-old Struck Oil man was also allegedly found in possession of cannabis and a grinder.
He was issued with a Notice To Appear for possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possess utensils.
He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 9.