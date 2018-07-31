Man with leg shot off charged with hiding illegal animals

A MAN who had his leg shot off point-blank in Helensvale less than two weeks ago has been charged after police allegedly found illegal reptiles at his Gold Coast property.

Yesterday afternoon around 4.20pm, Rapid Action Patrol officers raided Luke Tomlinson's Oxley Drive property, where they allegedly found a boa constrictor snake and a leopard gecko - both are exotic reptiles and declared pests.

Drug utensils were also found.

Tomlinson was charged with two counts of possessing a declared pest. He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on January 23 next year.

It comes after the 42-year-old was found with a serious injury to his right lower leg on July 19 after allegedly being shot in a car and dumped on the side of the road at Helensvale.

It is understood another person in the car demanded $15,000 from him, before shooting him in the leg.

Tomlinson was rushed to hospital and lost his leg to the injury last week.

Tomlinson's property has also been the subject of at least 16 complaints regarding two declared dangerous dogs that live there. It is unknown whether or not the dogs have been seized.

Three other people in the house during yesterday's raid were charged in relation to a number of drug offences.

A 36-year-old Paradise Point man was charged with one count each of possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence and possessing drug utensils.

The boa constrictor. Picture: supplied

A 46-year-old Paradise Point man was charged with one count each of obstructing police, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence and possessing drug utensils.

A 31-year-old woman, with no fixed address, was charged with two counts of possessing drug utensils and one count of possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence.

The trio will appear at Southport Magistrates Court on August 16.