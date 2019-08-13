Menu
Man charged after shooting at two men in Millmerran

13th Aug 2019 9:52 AM
A RESIDENT whose home had a rock thrown through the window by two men has been charged with serious offences after allegedly shooting at the pair.

Police charged the Millmerran Woods man, 51, with a string of offences after confronting two men at the Ironbark Dr home.

Police said two men attended the address about 9pm Monday and threw a rock through the front window.

The male resident inside the home is alleged to have fired a rifle at the pair before they fled.

One of the men, on running away, narrowly avoided serious injury when the bullet grazed his right hip.

The Millmerran Woods mad was charged with one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, acts intended to disable, possession of shortened firearm, unlawful possession of Category B weapon for the rifle, possession of explosives, and possession of dangerous drugs.

The man is expected to appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20.

millmerran police weapons offences
Toowoomba Chronicle

