Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
Crime

Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

Jessica Lamb
29th Sep 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related stabbing in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dundee Dr, Banora Point, about 8pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been stabbed in her leg, abdomen and head.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Kennedy Dr at Tweed Heads West about 6.30pm yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

More Stories

domestic violence stabbing twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strong winds, engine troubles wreak havoc for coast guard

        Premium Content Strong winds, engine troubles wreak havoc for coast guard

        News One fisherman was forced to spend an unexpected night at sea following the breakdown of his vessel.

        UPDATE: Woman’s lucky escape after frightening CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman’s lucky escape after frightening CBD crash

        Breaking Early reports suggested a female was encapsulated inside a vehicle.

        Why Rocky cop illegally accessed police records

        Premium Content Why Rocky cop illegally accessed police records

        News A Rockhampton police officer pleaded guilty in court today.

        $33B plan to improve road safety on CQ’s Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content $33B plan to improve road safety on CQ’s Bruce Hwy

        Politics LNP pledges to increase highway to four lanes after numerous fatalities on the...