Man charged for alleged assault of paramedic on riverbank

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a paramedic.

A DEPOT Hill man has been charged with serious assault, which The Morning Bulletin understands was against a paramedic.

Queensland Police Service officers were called to Quay St, between Derby and William St around 1.25pm.

It is understood this was for another assault for a separate person.

While paramedics were tending to the injured person, a 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted a paramedic and fled the scene on a pushbike, causing a police chase to The Globe Hotel.

He was located and taken to the watchouse where he was charged.

The man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 18.

