Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged for assaulting taxi driver outside Centrelink

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

8PM: A 20 year-old will appear in Rockhampton court tomorrow after he allegedly punched and robbed a taxi driver outside Centrelink in North Rockhampton. 

The man from Norman Gardens was charged with armed robbery, stealing and in possession of amoxicillin medicine. 

11.15am: POLICE are tracking a fugitive after he allegedly punched and robbed a taxi driver outside Centrelink in North Rockhampton.

The offence happened about 11.09am in Musgrave St.

Initial reports suggest a male passenger punched the driver in the head from behind before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.

He was described as about 183cm tall, very slim, wearing sunglasses with gold chains around his neck.

Reports suggest he is a known ice user.

He was last seen jumping a fence in Stewart St, Frenchville.

Police are taking photographs and checking for prints at Centrelink.

More to come.

assault police rockhampton tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Renewed calls for high school at Gracemere

    premium_icon Renewed calls for high school at Gracemere

    News Proposed changes to the Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries has renewed calls for Gracemere to get its first high school.

    RACQ Capricorn Rescue launches a new partnership

    premium_icon RACQ Capricorn Rescue launches a new partnership

    News More funding to power the rescue helicopter that is tasked, on average, three times...

    Drink-driver crashes head-on into tree

    premium_icon Drink-driver crashes head-on into tree

    News A 73-YEAR-OLD woman was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove drunk and crashed...

    Kinka Beach home offers huge beach-front block

    premium_icon Kinka Beach home offers huge beach-front block

    News A LARGE four-bedroom family home, situated on a generous 2645m2 block, and just a...