Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man charged for interfering with drivers control after crash

Vanessa Jarrett
18th May 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with interfering with a driver‘s control of a vehicle after a car crashed into a pole on Tuesday morning in North Rockhampton.

A woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries after the crash at 1.30am.

The crash was reported on Clifton Street, Berserker.

Paramedics treated a female patient in her 40s and she was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police attended the scene and a 45 year-old man was charged with passenger interference with driver‘s control of vehicle and obstructing police.

berserker car into pole car into power pole
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal crashes: Pros and cons of mandatory minimum sentences

        Premium Content Fatal crashes: Pros and cons of mandatory minimum sentences

        Crime Taylen’s law: A petition calling for mandatory minimum actual time in custody sentences for motorists convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death...

        Footwear brand comeback: Two new stores for CQ

        Premium Content Footwear brand comeback: Two new stores for CQ

        Business The stores will open in Rockhampton and Gladstone with jobs advertised online.

        Man in hospital with leg injury after car crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital with leg injury after car crash

        Breaking Yeppoon Road has reopened to traffic after a single-vehicle crash.

        Keppel Kraken to get major overhaul

        Premium Content Keppel Kraken to get major overhaul

        Council News Here is what will happen to the popular Yeppoon attraction.