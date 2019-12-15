Man charged for possessing semi-automatic rifle

A CAPRICORN Coast man charged for unlawfully possessing a semi-automatic rifle has been fined.

Travis James Ward, 33, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to a weapons offence.

The court heard that police had executed a search warrant at Ward’s Hidden Valley Road residence, Tungamull, on November 27.

In a shed at the property, police found the rifle and a 15-shot magazine for it.

Ward’s lawyer Doug Winning said his client has had his weapon’s licence for about 10 years.

“That licence authorises him to possess three rifles and a powerhead weapon,” Mr Winning said.

“When police conducted a search of his property, all weapons including the contentious weapon, were found properly stored in the gun safe as required by the regulations.”

Mr Winning said Ward had a herd of goats at his 12-hectare property that were essentially pets.

“His weaponry is often used to cull wild dogs,” the lawyer said.

“He tells me that on one occasion he lost 27 goats to dog attacks, and the only real benefit in having his weapons is to protect his herd of goats.”

Mr Winning said the rifle in this matter actually belonged to Ward’s grandfather who died four years ago.

It was kept in the family and ended up in Ward’s gun safe.

“There’s an amnesty upcoming in the year of 2020 for weapons of this type, and he (Ward) instructs that eventually the weapon was to be handed in to the authorities,” Mr Winning said.

“I ask Your Honour to accept that he’s been a responsible, light registered gun owner in the past.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that this type of offence carried a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

He fined Ward $1500 and did not record a conviction.