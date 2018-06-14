Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was arrested by police on June 13.
The man was arrested by police on June 13. Qld Police
Crime

Man charged with impersonating returned serviceman

14th Jun 2018 6:32 AM | Updated: 7:31 AM

A MAN is set to face court today after being charged with impersonating a returned serviceman.

The 49-year-old was charged under the Defence Act, after he was reported to police for the alleged impersonation.

As a result, on June 13, police executed a search warrant at a home in Goondiwindi where a quantity of military paraphernalia was seized.

The Goondiwindi man was charged with one count each of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman and improper use of service decorations.

He is due to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court later today.

crime goondiwindi impersonating a returned serviceman
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    premium_icon Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    Business About 24 homes have been left incomplete

    BREAKING: Crash blocks road at key North Rocky intersection

    BREAKING: Crash blocks road at key North Rocky intersection

    Breaking Emergency services scramble to scene of two vehicle accident

    • 14th Jun 2018 8:49 AM
    The $1 tax rule you need to know

    The $1 tax rule you need to know

    Money DODGY claims for clothing and laundry expenses will raise a “red flag” this tax...

    Fire at Rockhampton business on Yaamba Rd

    Fire at Rockhampton business on Yaamba Rd

    Breaking FIRE fighting crews are at the scene

    Local Partners