Man charged over 100kg of drugs worth $45m

Police arrested Shane Norman McDonald as he was leaving for work. Picture: NSW Police

A 47-YEAR-OLD man has allegedly been caught with more than 100kg worth of drugs valued at $45 million dollars in his garage in suburban Sydney.

Police arrested Shane Norman McDonald as he was leaving for work at 5am on Sunday and then searched his home in South Penrith where they seized 85kg of methylamphetamine, 13kg of cocaine, and 2kg of MDMA.

In total, the drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $45 million.

The arrests was part of an ongoing investigation into drug importation and supply started in march this year by the NSW Oganised Crime Squad.

McDonald a building construction worker was taken to Penrith police station and charged with three counts of large commercial drug supply and was remanded in custody to appear at Penrith Local Court on Septem 14.

Organised Crime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Damian Beaufils, said investigators will continue to target any organised criminal activities that impact on the safety of the community.

"The NSW Police Force - in partnership and co-operation with local and international law enforcement and intelligence agencies - has had significant success in recent years with the seizure of tonnes of illicit drugs and millions of dollars in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime," he said.

"Strike Force Sharrock is another example of the squad's continued dedication to tackling large-scale drug importation and supply - and we're not done yet,'' saying more arrests are expected.