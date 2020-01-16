Man charged over $6 pizza armed hold-up

ARMED ROBBERY: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey provided an update in relation to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Farm St on December 21.

ONE MAN has been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a pizza delivery boy last month that left police “disgusted”.

About 7pm on December 21, 2019, a 21-year-old pizza delivery worker was held up on Farm St, Kawana, mid-delivery with a sawed-off shotgun.

One of the alleged offenders brandished the shortened shotgun and demanded pizza from the worker.

The worker complied and three alleged offenders got back in an alleged stolen bronze Kia wagon and made off with a “$6 pizza”.

Burnt out car near River Rose Drive.

It was believed the armed hold-up was part of a larger crime spree which started almost a week beforehand when the car was allegedly stolen from a home on Salamanca St in North Rockhampton.

The car was found at 5.30am on December 23 burnt out behind Bunnings Warehouse.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, Officer in Charge of Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch, said as a result of ongoing investigations, police had arrested a man in his 30s over the alleged armed robbery.

“That person is off the streets now and has been charged with ten offences,” he said.

Those charges included four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of armed robbery, burglary, stealing, wilful damage, common assault and unlicensed driving.

Police also arrested another man yesterday afternoon following a chase on the Burnett Highway near Bouldercombe.

The offender was allegedly driving a stolen black Audi erratically through Bouldercombe towards Mt Morgan where it lost a tyre.

Snr Sgt Peachey said an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving and arson.

Stolen black Audi caught near Bouldercombe.

He said the arson was related to the bronze Kia wagon, which was allegedly used in the armed robbery on December 21 and found torched behind Bunning Warehouse.

He said police had been working around the clock to catch these offenders.

“Both the public and police were disgusted in the actions of the offenders who held up a 21-year-old man who was just doing his job,” he said. “It was a $6 pizza and they held him at gun point.

“We have seen some good work by police, another armed robbery has been cleared.

“In the past 21 days Rockhampton CIB have cleared more than six armed robberies, as well as numerous arsons and other property offences.

“We took another man into custody yesterday, who was involved in a number of robberies around The Range area, including one where more than $60,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

“I just want to reiterate to the public that we are out there, and we are working really hard. We are clearing these offences and we continue to ask the public for their assistance.”

He said police were still investigating the armed robbery and looking for other alleged offenders regarding that.

“We do have some leads regarding those persons, and I will be following those up in the coming days,” he said.

The man in his 30s will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 21 and

The 18-year-old will appear in court on January 29.