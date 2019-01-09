Menu
Brett Wortman
Crime

'Fake tradie' charged over alleged fraud against woman, 78

Mark Furler
by
9th Jan 2019 7:00 AM
A MAN camping at Kybong has been arrested by detectives from Gympie after allegedly ripping off a 78-year-old woman.

Detectives have charged a 28-year-old man following investigations into alleged fraud offences.

It will be alleged the man targeted elderly members of the community, particularly those living alone and committed offences by convincing the victims to have unnecessary work done, which he was not licensed to complete.

It will further be alleged the man altered cheques from a victim and charged another for work he did not finish.

The man was charged with two counts of attempted fraud and one count each of fraud, uttering, forgery and an offence of disqualified driving.

The 28-year-old man of no fixed abode, will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing into the incidents and further charges are expected to be laid.

Gympie police are appealing to anyone who may have had work completed, like described above, to please contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

crime elderly fraud gympie police
