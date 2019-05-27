Menu
Friends were surprised she had become homeless before her death. Picture: Mark Stewart
Crime

Man charged over Courtney Herron’s death

27th May 2019 6:20 AM | Updated: 6:27 AM

A MAN  has been charged with murder after Courtney Herron was found bashed to death in a Melbourne park on Saturday.

Detectives arrested and charged the man, of no fixed address, on Sunday.

Mr Herron was found in Royal Park, off Elliot Avenue in Parkville in inner city Melbourne about 9.15 Saturday morning. She was found by dog walkers.

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said there had been some attempts made to conceal the body.

Investigators earlier identified the woman as Ms Herron. She had not been living at a fixed address.

"The level of violence involved here was extreme in my view," he told reporters on Sunday.

"This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack."

Ms Herron was described as having a “heart of gold.”
"Homicide Squad detectives arrested and interviewed the 27-year-old on Sunday and charged him overnight with one count of murder," Victorian Police said in a statement this morning.

He said police had no evidence as yet that it was a sexually-motivated crime or if a weapon was used.

The 27-year-old will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court later today.

