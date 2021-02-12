Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Motoring

Man charged over crash that killed Emily Barnett

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Feb 2021 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal crash at Midgee which killed 21-year-old Rockhampton woman Emily Barnett on May 29, 2020.

It is alleged the man was the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton which was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it collided with Ms Barnett's RAV4.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be from New South Wales, was charged with two counts of drive without due care and attention.

He is scheduled for a mention in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 26.

bruce hwy crash emily barnett fatal crash midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQLX ready for 2021 selling season curtain-raiser

        Premium Content CQLX ready for 2021 selling season curtain-raiser

        Rural The sale will feature 430 bulls and 22 females from 13 breeds and composites.

        • 12th Feb 2021 9:28 AM
        Ambulance officers come across two vehicle crash

        Premium Content Ambulance officers come across two vehicle crash

        Motoring The incident occurred in South Rockhampton on Friday morning.

        • 12th Feb 2021 8:59 AM
        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Divide and conquer’ is Trump’s plan

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Got to be realistic’: Magistrate keeps drug user in custody

        Premium Content ‘Got to be realistic’: Magistrate keeps drug user in custody

        Crime The court heard the father of five had “significant addiction issues”.