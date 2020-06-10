Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
A 48-year-old man is accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating.
Crime

Man's frightening sex act in a public toilet

by JACOB MILEY
10th Jun 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating has been charged by police

Police allege the man, 48, walked into a into a female cubicle at a Main Beach toilet block on June 2 and tried to shuffle his body to the adjoining stall.

It's alleged he exposed himself from the waist down to a woman who was in an adjoining cubicle.

Police have charged the man with one count of indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access.

He was bailed and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

Gold Coast Police Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said behaviour such as that alleged would not be tolerated in the community and urged anyone who has been subject to such behaviour to come forward.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man charged over 'frightening' toilet block attack

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juvenile offenders leave victim concerned for safety

        premium_icon Juvenile offenders leave victim concerned for safety

        News 20 year old Emma Burgess struggles to feel safe after young thieves broke into her home and stole cash and car keys while she slept before stealing her car, one of...

        ‘Rivers of roads’: Premier in town to spruik $1.4B in works

        premium_icon ‘Rivers of roads’: Premier in town to spruik $1.4B in works

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk visited road projects around Rockhampton today and said the...

        Hopes Stanwell overhaul will help CQ accommodation providers

        premium_icon Hopes Stanwell overhaul will help CQ accommodation providers

        Business The government and private sector are hoping a flood of 450 specialist power...

        Capricorn Food and Wine Festival forges ahead for 2020

        premium_icon Capricorn Food and Wine Festival forges ahead for 2020

        Food & Entertainment Despite event restrictions, the organisers are hopeful they will still be able to...

        • 10th Jun 2020 2:36 PM