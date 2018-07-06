Menu
Larissa Beilby’s body was found dumped in a barrel.
News

Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

by Tracey Ferrier
6th Jul 2018 11:42 AM
A MAN accused of providing a bolthole for alleged body-in-a-barrel killer Zlatko Sikorsky has been granted bail in a Sunshine Coast court.

Zlatko Sikorsky has been charged with murder.
Joseph Geiger, 38, has been charged with being an accessory to the murder of 16-year-old Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby, whose body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute on the Gold Coast late last month.

Geiger, who is accused of providing a safe house for Sikorsky, was granted bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today, but it's unclear when he might be released due to a parole issue.

