A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect after an infant died in April this year. FILE PIC
News

Man charged over newborn's death

by Emily Cosenza
18th Jun 2021 4:28 PM | Updated: 6:40 PM

A man from Adelaide’s south has been charged with manslaughter after a newborn baby was brought to hospital.

The 21-day-old infant boy from Christie Downs was taken to Noarlunga Hospital by his parents on the morning of April 23 this year.

The baby was unresponsive, could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The infant’s death had since been declared a Major Crime and Southern District detectives arrested a Christie Downs, 31, on Friday morning.

The man, who was known to the infant, was charged with manslaughter and criminal neglect.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Man charged over newborn's death

