Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC

      This NZ gym is taking over UFC
      • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

      Top Stories

        Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        premium_icon Aussie man stranded in Thailand facing amputation

        News ‘The damage is pretty horrific and it’s pretty upsetting’: A Central Queensland man is racking up a massive debt overseas while trying to save his foot.

        Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        premium_icon Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC

        Council News Key council leader resigns suddenly and another worker is referred to CCC

        CQ businessman’s power struggle to stay competitive

        premium_icon CQ businessman’s power struggle to stay competitive

        News Future is uncertain for Rocky multinational as conditions continue to worsen

        Shovels in the ground for juicy new project

        premium_icon Shovels in the ground for juicy new project

        News Members of the local pineapple industry gathered in Hidden Valley today to...