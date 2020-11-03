Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.
Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.
Crime

Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

by Chris Clarke
3rd Nov 2020 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 55-year-old man with serious assault of a police officer following a siege in Ipswich on Sunday.

The man was shot by police in the leg about 11.35am, after a siege which started about 2.50am at a Kingsley Street address.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he underwent surgery.

The man has since been charged with three counts each of serious assault of a police officer and dangerous conduct with a weapon.

 

Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Picture: Richard Walker
Police block Kingsley Street, Walloon after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Picture: Richard Walker

 

He has also been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Walloon man is next due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this month.

Investigations by the Ethical Standards Command are continuing.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man charged over nine-hour siege with cops

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

        Premium Content Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

        Motoring The owner is to present to the Maritime Safety Office by November 20.

        • 3rd Nov 2020 3:14 PM
        Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

        Premium Content Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

        Music ‘I wanted a song that people could party, dance and drink to.’

        • 3rd Nov 2020 3:00 PM
        UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD

        Premium Content UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD

        Breaking Early reports suggested the pair threatened others with a tomahawk and knife...

        Back-to-back rescues make for manic day on CQ waters

        Premium Content Back-to-back rescues make for manic day on CQ waters

        News A camper was forced to spend an extra night at an island after their vessel...