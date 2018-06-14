Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cops make arrest over 'highly corrosive liquid' bottle bombs

Emma Clarke
by
14th Jun 2018 12:12 PM | Updated: 5:32 PM

A MAN has been charged with 13 explosives offences after police received numerous complaints of homemade soda bombs being let off in Redbank Plains over the last three months.

Ipswich District Detectives charged the man, 35, following a protracted investigation into a series of incidents in Springfield and Redbank Plains.

Operation Quebec Ramrod was launched in March in response to numerous complaints of homemade soda bombs being let off in the Redbank Plains area.

Detective Inspector David Briese said the soda bombs caused damage to property, and had the potential to cause serious injury to members of the public.

"There have been a number of incidents involving homemade soda bottle bombs in Burrawang St, Berrigan St, and Nardoo Ct," he said.

"It is through sheer luck that no one was hurt in these incidents, as the items contain highly corrosive liquid.

Police executed a search warrant at a Springfield Lakes address this morning, where a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old Springfield Lakes man has been charged with 13 counts of unlawful dealing with explosive substance.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today, June 14.

ipswich court ipswich crime qps redbank plains soda bomb
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Five popular food outlets victims of mindless crime

    premium_icon Five popular food outlets victims of mindless crime

    Breaking "The people involved disabled our power to knock the security cameras out of action then smashed the glass in our bi-fold doors in the alley to gain entry.”

    And the public vote is in: We want one Rocky Show

    premium_icon And the public vote is in: We want one Rocky Show

    News DESPITE Show divide public still want everything in one place

    Healthy mother's unsuspecting life-threatening condition

    Healthy mother's unsuspecting life-threatening condition

    Parenting "I was one of the lucky ones."

    Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

    premium_icon Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

    Sport Britney Glazebrook leads the way with three gold, one silver

    Local Partners