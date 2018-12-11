Menu
Man charged with stalking after child approach incident

11th Dec 2018 6:19 AM

A MAN will face court today after he was arrested in relation to a child approach incident.

Lismore detectives will allege that on November 7 a young child was followed by a man in a car near the intersection of Hunter and Orion streets Lismore. The child was not harmed.

On December 10, detectives arrested a 50-year-old Lismore man in South Lismore.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with stalking.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

