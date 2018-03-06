Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Man charged with arson after fire destroys house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Mar 2018 1:33 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM

4.45pm: A 50-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in relation to a house fire in North Rockhampton last month.

Police charged the Rockhampton man with one count of arson this afternoon.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

 

 

1.30pm: A 50-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man has been arrested in relation to a house fire last month.

Rockhampton police took the man into custody this morning with arson charges expected to be laid today in relation to a house fire on Eldon Street, Berserker, on February 8.

The man had assisted police with their investigations immediately after the fire destroyed the North Rockhampton house about 1.30am.

Firefighters worked for four hours that night before leaving the scene in the hands of Queensland Police Service officers.

The fire was "well involved" upon their arrival.

berserker eldon st house fire queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

FINAL TALLY: CQ charity rodeo raises 'phenomenal' $175K

Sport Community-minded couple now planning next project

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

The Range's Mary Street property talk of the town

News Additional viewings needed to be scheduled.

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts&#8221; of the issue

Health scare pushed Yeppoon mum find the "guts” of the...

News Local nutritionist to hold seminar on the importance of gut health

Rocky's abandoned ute saga has come to an end

Rocky's abandoned ute saga has come to an end

News TMR have reported they have removed the vehicle

Local Partners