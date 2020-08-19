Menu
Crime

Man charged with assault for squeezing wife’s breast

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
A MAN with no criminal history found himself in court for squeezing his wife's breast while masturbating almost 40 years ago.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault on females when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man had been separated from the woman for many years.

Sometime between 1982 and 1983, while they were married, he squeezed her breast without consent while masturbating, the court heard.

The court heard the pair had a "volatile" relationship.

The man had significant mental health issues, including a schizophrenic, depressive-type illness, defence lawyer Travis George told the court.

The man had run a produce company before being placed on a disability pension.

"He would be a vulnerable person if he was imprisoned," Mr George said.

In a call between the defendant and his former partner, he had been openly apologetic, although his apology had not been specific to the incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he noted the man's significant health issues.

"The court treats these matters as very serious," he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

