Man charged with assault stopping woman stab son

A 58-YEAR-OLD man who had been charged with assaulting a woman and contravening a domestic violence order carried out the assault in order to protect a 12-year-old.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, along with one charge of possession cannabis.

Police prosecutor Jess King said sometime between August 10-17, the victim was arguing with her son when the man grabbed her by the foot.

His lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client did so to protect the woman's 12-year-old as she had a knife and the argument was getting quite heated.

"This was to stop her stabbing her son," she said.

Ms King said on October 23, the man charged for possessing 2.96 grams of cannabis after catching the attention of police conducting RBTs on Razorback Rd as he was loitering at the end of his driveway around lunchtime.

Ms Legrady said the man was a full-time carer of his children and the victim, at the time of the assault, had some custody of the children.

She said the victim no longer has custody access and the man had been to see a psychologist to help deal with relationship issues and impacts on the children.

Ms Legrady said there had been no history of violence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered the man to 12-months probation with convictions recorded.