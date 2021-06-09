Menu
Police were called to the incident about 4am. Photo: File
Man charged with attempted murder after CQ machete attack

Melanie Whiting
Timothy Cox
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
8th Jun 2021 7:15 PM | Updated: 9th Jun 2021 6:08 AM
UPDATE 6AM WED: Police have charged a 51-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete in Dysart.

Moranbah detectives allege a 52-year-old man suffered cuts to his head, face and chest during the attack about 4am on June 8 at a Singleton St address.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a crime scene was declared.

Police arrested the 51-year-old Dysart man at the corner of Golden Mile and Silver K roads late Tuesday afternoon and he was taken to the Mackay watchhouse.

He has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and evasion offence, along with four counts of wilful damage.

The man is expected to appear before the Moranbah Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The men are understood to be known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.

INITIAL 7.15PM TUES: A man is in police custody after an alleged axe attack early Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Dysart police were called to a neighbourhood dispute about 4am.

He said one man suffered slashing injuries to his face, head, and chest.

The suspect was arrested about 5pm.

