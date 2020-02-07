Man charged with attempted murder after house fire

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a house fire on Bundal Street, Chermside. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

A MAN has fronted a Brisbane Court over the attempted murder of a woman, who was pulled from a burning house on Brisbane's northside earlier this week.

Police on Thursday charged James Morton Mason, 43, from Spring Hill with the attempted murder of Alexis Parkes, 50.

He was also charged with the arson of her Chermside home.

Alexis Parkes and her son Brandon, she was found unconscious in the burning house and is now stable in Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital. Source: Facebook

Ms Parkes is still in hospital with critical injuries after she was pulled from her burning Bundal St property shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

Mason briefly faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning over the charges but had his matter adjourned until next month.

The court heard he was wanted for stealing, receiving tainted property, fraud, possession of drugs and failing to appear in court.

Mason will remain in custody until his next appearance on March 9 after today making no application for bail.

HOW NEIGHBOUR RUSHED TO HELP WOMAN TRAPPED IN BURNING HOUSE

Michael Kramarenko, 44, tried to kick the door down to save his neighbour trapped in a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Neighbour and good Samaritan Michael Kramarenko attempted to save Ms Parkes before emergency services arrived.

He bravely ran towards the house to try and get to her.

"Standing on my deck across the road the heat was intense, being at the house was double that over again," he said.

Fire investigators at the scene. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

Neighbours surrounding the house told him there was someone inside. That was when he sprung into action.

"I've gone up the side stairs and tried to kick in the door, but because it was so hot it was just melting the door," he said.

Police on scene at Bundal Street, Chermside, after a house fire. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mr Kramarenko said that after trying his best to get in, the fire eventually became too dangerous.

She said, 'No, everything is locked. I don't have the keys.'

"I heard nothing from her after that."

Firefighters then entered with breathing apparatus, finding and removing the woman.